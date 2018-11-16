Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 2,005 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays set a $143.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.79.

Shares of EW opened at $153.12 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $105.22 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $906.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $4,738,258.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,026 shares in the company, valued at $10,949,264.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 25,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,506,041.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,744,300.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,611 shares of company stock worth $22,651,084 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 2,005 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/hartford-investment-management-co-purchases-2005-shares-of-edwards-lifesciences-corp-ew.html.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.