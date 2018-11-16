Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 690 Shares of CIGNA Co. (CI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,984 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. City Financial Investment Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of CIGNA during the second quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CIGNA by 19.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,616,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,758,000 after purchasing an additional 259,280 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CIGNA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 884,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $150,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in CIGNA during the 2nd quarter worth $1,405,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in CIGNA by 2,281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CI shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on CIGNA to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of CIGNA in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CIGNA from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CIGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.57.

In other CIGNA news, Director William D. Zollars sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $46,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 21,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total value of $4,513,045.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,938,338.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,252 shares of company stock worth $5,164,402. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $212.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. CIGNA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. CIGNA had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CIGNA Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CIGNA Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

