Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st.

Harvest Capital Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 118.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Harvest Capital Credit to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAP opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $70.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.74. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $12.16.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Research analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Harvest Capital Credit from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 12,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $136,447.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,016.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 29,533 shares of company stock worth $310,001 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

