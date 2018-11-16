Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Shares Bought by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,192,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,698,000 after buying an additional 738,949 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 43.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,773,000 after purchasing an additional 701,535 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth $48,926,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Hasbro by 23.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,238,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,600,000 after purchasing an additional 426,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 597.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 462,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,665,000 after purchasing an additional 395,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock opened at $97.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $109.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $120.00 price objective on Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hasbro from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wiebe Tinga sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $598,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,446,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,971 shares of company stock worth $8,296,408 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

