HC Wainwright Analysts Give CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) a $32.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $32.00 price objective on CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CTMX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cann reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.88.

CytomX Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $14.13. 6,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.80 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.46. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.03% and a negative net margin of 68.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean A. Mccarthy sold 13,052 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $285,316.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,213.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean A. Mccarthy sold 6,526 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $97,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,578 shares of company stock valued at $550,757 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

