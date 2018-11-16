HC Wainwright Reiterates $1.00 Price Target for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN)

HC Wainwright set a $1.00 target price on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 181,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,654. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -1.43.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which has initiated Phase 3 trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase 2 trial for the treatment of stroke.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.