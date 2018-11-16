HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Tecogen (TGEN)

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Tecogen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

NASDAQ TGEN traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $3.89. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,672. Tecogen has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tecogen will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tecogen by 52.5% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 321,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 110,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tecogen in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tecogen by 447.1% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 421,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

