HCP (HCP) Given Sell Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their sell rating on shares of HCP (NYSE:HCP) in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “HCP third-quarter 2018 funds from operations (FFO) as adjusted of 44 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the bottom line fell short of the prior-year tally of 48 cents. Further, revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Notably, a 6.3% decrease in senior-housing operating portfolio cash net operating income (NOI) marred results. The company has undertaken portfolio-repositioning measures by selling assets in its portfolio. Although such efforts are a strategic fit for the long term, the dilutive impact on earnings in the near term from these dispositions are unavoidable. Further, softness in the seniors housing market fundamentals amid new supply is anticipated to thwart the company’s pricing power. Although shares of HCP have outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year, the stock has limited upside potential given lack of positive estimate revisions.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HCP. Capital One Financial started coverage on HCP in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on HCP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on HCP in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on HCP from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of HCP in a report on Monday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of HCP stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 198,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,832. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. HCP has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $29.32.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.59 million. HCP had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCP will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. HCP’s payout ratio is 75.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCP by 8,304.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,977,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870,358 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HCP by 118.1% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,481,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,889 shares during the last quarter. AEW Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of HCP by 131.4% during the second quarter. AEW Capital Management L P now owns 4,928,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,600 shares during the last quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCP by 20.2% during the second quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 12,680,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCP by 158.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,833,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,229 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

