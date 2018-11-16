HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) Position Lowered by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in HD Supply by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in HD Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in HD Supply by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in HD Supply by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 68,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in HD Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In other HD Supply news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 621,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $26,321,726.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDS stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HDS shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of HD Supply from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HD Supply from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. HD Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

