Head-To-Head Analysis: Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) and Global Arena (GAHC)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) and Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Greenhill & Co., Inc. pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Global Arena does not pay a dividend. Greenhill & Co., Inc. pays out -71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Arena has a beta of 2.86, suggesting that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Global Arena shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Greenhill & Co., Inc. and Global Arena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenhill & Co., Inc. 0.56% 16.89% 4.20% Global Arena 405.15% N/A -308.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenhill & Co., Inc. and Global Arena’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenhill & Co., Inc. $239.18 million 2.09 -$26.65 million ($0.28) -87.21 Global Arena $530,000.00 3.21 -$13.68 million N/A N/A

Global Arena has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenhill & Co., Inc..

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Greenhill & Co., Inc. and Global Arena, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenhill & Co., Inc. 4 1 0 0 1.20 Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $22.20, suggesting a potential downside of 9.09%. Given Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Greenhill & Co., Inc. is more favorable than Global Arena.

Summary

Greenhill & Co., Inc. beats Global Arena on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings. It is also involved in the provision of advisory services to clients in relation to divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of these transactions ranging from initial structuring to final execution. In addition, the company advises clients on strategic matters, such as activist response, defensive tactics, special committee projects, licensing deals, joint ventures, valuation, negotiation tactics, industry dynamics, structuring alternatives, and timing and pricing of transactions, as well as financing alternatives. Further, it advises debtors, creditors, governments, pension funds, and other stakeholders in companies experiencing financial distress, as well as potential acquirers of distressed companies and assets. Additionally, the company assists the clients in identifying and capitalizing on potential incremental sources of value, as well as who seek court-assisted reorganizations by developing and seeking approval for plans of reorganization. It advises on capital structures and sales or recapitalizations; other financing matters, including debt issuances, equity financings, and exchange offers; and initial public offerings and other equity capital market transactions. The company also assists general partners and sponsors in raising capital for new private funds; and provides related advisory services to pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and other institutional investors, as well as on primary and secondary market transactions, and real estate funds. Greenhill & Co., Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Global Arena

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, Inc., provides technology-enabled election services primarily for organized labor associations in the United States. The company is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.