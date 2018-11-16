Head-To-Head Comparison: Xiangtian USA Air Power (XTNY) versus AMETEK (AME)

Xiangtian USA Air Power (OTCMKTS:XTNY) and AMETEK (NYSE:AME) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Xiangtian USA Air Power and AMETEK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xiangtian USA Air Power -9.02% -44.87% -5.23% AMETEK 17.06% 17.08% 9.09%

Dividends

AMETEK pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Xiangtian USA Air Power does not pay a dividend. AMETEK pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Xiangtian USA Air Power and AMETEK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xiangtian USA Air Power 0 0 0 0 N/A AMETEK 0 1 10 0 2.91

AMETEK has a consensus price target of $87.18, suggesting a potential upside of 17.18%. Given AMETEK’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AMETEK is more favorable than Xiangtian USA Air Power.

Volatility & Risk

Xiangtian USA Air Power has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMETEK has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xiangtian USA Air Power and AMETEK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xiangtian USA Air Power $15.27 million 169.53 -$1.36 million N/A N/A AMETEK $4.30 billion 4.02 $681.47 million $2.61 28.51

AMETEK has higher revenue and earnings than Xiangtian USA Air Power.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of AMETEK shares are held by institutional investors. 62.0% of Xiangtian USA Air Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of AMETEK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AMETEK beats Xiangtian USA Air Power on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xiangtian USA Air Power

Xiangtian (USA) Air Power Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of compressed air energy storage power generation systems primarily in China. The company utilizes a proprietary compressed air energy storage power generation technology that can store energy for other alternative energy sources, such as solar, wind, geothermal, and tidal as raw power to regenerate electricity without the use of fossil fuels or other chemical methods. Its principal product is a system that combines air compression power generation systems with a photovoltaic (PV) installation for industrial users, such as factories and power plants. The company also provides PV systems without the air compression generation technology. Xiangtian (USA) Air Power Co., Ltd. offers its products through third-party distributors and sales agencies. The company was formerly known as Goa Sweet Tours, Ltd. and changed its name to Xiangtian (USA) Air Power Co., Ltd. in May 2012. Xiangtian (USA) Air Power Co., Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is based in Sanhe, China.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets. This segment also provides aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power supplies, data acquisition units, and fuel and fluid measurement systems for the aerospace industry; and power quality monitoring and metering, uninterruptible power systems, programmable power equipment, electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, sensors for gas turbines, dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, and instrumentation and controls for the food and beverage industries. Its Electromechanical Group segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging used in aerospace and defense, medical, and industrial applications, as well as advanced precision motion control products for use in a range of automation applications across the medical, semiconductor, aerospace, defense, and food and beverage industries; high-purity powdered metals, strip and foil, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; blowers and heat exchangers for aerospace and defense industries; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers. This segment also operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for hospitals, health systems, and educational facilities. AMETEK, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

