Head-To-Head Contrast: CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR (CRWOY) vs. Hitachi (HTHIY)

CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRWOY) and Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hitachi has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Hitachi pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hitachi pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR and Hitachi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Hitachi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR and Hitachi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR N/A N/A N/A Hitachi 4.15% 10.24% 4.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR and Hitachi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR $101.94 billion 0.04 $2.38 billion N/A N/A Hitachi $88.38 billion 0.33 $3.42 billion $7.40 8.05

Hitachi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Hitachi shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hitachi beats CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR Company Profile

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works. The company's Survey, Design and Consulting Services segment provides survey, design, consulting, research and development, feasibility study, and compliance certification services to infrastructure construction projects. Its Engineering Equipment and Component Manufacturing segment designs, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells turnouts and other railway related equipment and materials, steel structures, and engineering machinery. The company's Property Development segment develops, sells, and manages residential and commercial properties. Its Other Businesses segment is involved in mining, financial, service concession arrangements operation, merchandise trading, and other ancillary businesses. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Beijing, China.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally. The company's Information & Telecommunication Systems segment offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services; and servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs. Its Social Infrastructure & Industrial Systems segment provides industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; and thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems, and transmission and distribution systems. The company's Electronic Systems & Equipment segment offers semiconductor processing equipment, test and measurement equipment, industrial products, and medical electronics equipment. Its Construction Machinery segment provides hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mining machinery. The company's High Functional Materials & Components segment offers semiconductor and display related materials, circuit boards and materials, automotive parts, energy storage devices, specialty steel products, magnetic materials and applications, and functional components and equipment, as well as wires, cables, and related products. Its Automotive Systems segment provides electric powertrain, integrated vehicle control, and car information systems. The company's Smart Life & Ecofriendly Systems segment offers air-conditioning equipment, room air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines. Its Others segment provides optical disk drives, property management and others services. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

