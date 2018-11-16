Head to Head Contrast: Hillenbrand (HI) & Powin Energy (PWON)

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) and Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hillenbrand and Powin Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillenbrand $1.59 billion 1.85 $126.20 million $2.11 22.39 Powin Energy $5.17 million 14.88 -$15.54 million N/A N/A

Hillenbrand has higher revenue and earnings than Powin Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hillenbrand and Powin Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillenbrand 0 1 1 0 2.50 Powin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hillenbrand presently has a consensus price target of $59.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.95%. Given Hillenbrand’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hillenbrand is more favorable than Powin Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.6% of Hillenbrand shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Hillenbrand shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.6% of Powin Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hillenbrand and Powin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillenbrand 4.04% 20.46% 7.72% Powin Energy -111.56% N/A -88.28%

Volatility and Risk

Hillenbrand has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powin Energy has a beta of -2.58, indicating that its share price is 358% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hillenbrand pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Powin Energy does not pay a dividend. Hillenbrand pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hillenbrand has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Summary

Hillenbrand beats Powin Energy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products. It provides compounding equipment comprising twin screw compounding and extrusion machines under the Coperion brand; and material handling equipment, such as pneumatic and hydraulic conveying equipment, high-precision feeders, and blenders, as well as rotary, diverter, and slide gate valves under the Coperion and Coperion K-Tron brand names. This segment also offers size reduction equipment under the Pennsylvania Crusher, Gundlach, and Jeffrey Rader brands; screening and separating equipment under the Rotex brand name; piston and piston diaphragm pump technology under the ABEL brand; pinch and duckbill check valves under the Red Valve, Tideflex Technologies, and RKL Controls brand names; and replacement parts and services. In addition, it sells equipment and systems to customers directly, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The Batesville segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells funeral services products and solutions, such as burial caskets; cremation caskets, and urns; selection room display fixtures for funeral homes; personalization and memorialization products and services; and Web-based applications consisting of funeral planning, Website products, and back office software for licensed funeral homes to licensed funeral professionals operating licensed funeral establishments. This segment develops and markets operational management software solutions for cemeteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.

About Powin Energy

Powin Energy Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and provides integrated battery energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications. Its primary product is the Stack140, a modular, flexible, purpose-built battery string that is scalable from a single unit to multiple megawatts of capacity. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tualatin, Oregon.

