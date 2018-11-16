Head-To-Head Review: Black Knight (BKI) & Pacific WebWorks (PWEB)

Pacific WebWorks (OTCMKTS:PWEB) and Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific WebWorks and Black Knight’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific WebWorks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Black Knight $1.05 billion 6.97 $182.30 million $1.32 37.16

Black Knight has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific WebWorks.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific WebWorks and Black Knight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific WebWorks N/A N/A N/A Black Knight 24.90% 13.86% 6.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Black Knight shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.8% of Pacific WebWorks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Black Knight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pacific WebWorks and Black Knight, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific WebWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Knight 0 1 9 0 2.90

Black Knight has a consensus target price of $57.31, suggesting a potential upside of 16.85%. Given Black Knight’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Black Knight is more favorable than Pacific WebWorks.

Summary

Black Knight beats Pacific WebWorks on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific WebWorks Company Profile

Pacific WebWorks, Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company or companies. Previously, the company was engaged in the provision of application services; and development of business software technologies and services for business merchants and organizations. The company was formerly known as Asphalt Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific WebWorks, Inc. in January 1999. Pacific WebWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in San Diego, California.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc. provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans. It also provides LoanSphere Invoicing to organize images of paper documents within a particular file, capture information from imaged documents, manage invoices, and offer various users access to data needed for monitoring and process management. In addition, this segment provides LoanSphere Empower, which supports retail and wholesale loan originations; LoanSphere LendingSpace that supports correspondent loan originations; LoanSphere Exchange, a platform, which offers interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and investors; Insight suite of solutions designed to help lenders meet loan quality and disclosure requirements; and eLending platform, which hosts a range of on-demand services that provide electronic document delivery, signature, closings, and post-close services accessible to lenders. The Data and Analytics segment offers services consisting of property, mortgage performance data, and multiple listing service; mortgage and real estate analytics; and enterprise business intelligence. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

