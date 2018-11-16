Head to Head Review: GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) and Green Earth Technologies (GETG)

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) and Green Earth Technologies (OTCMKTS:GETG) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and Green Earth Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCP Applied Technologies 0 2 1 0 2.33 Green Earth Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

GCP Applied Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.99%. Given GCP Applied Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GCP Applied Technologies is more favorable than Green Earth Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares GCP Applied Technologies and Green Earth Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCP Applied Technologies -8.19% 12.89% 4.21% Green Earth Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

GCP Applied Technologies has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Earth Technologies has a beta of -0.85, meaning that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.6% of GCP Applied Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of GCP Applied Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Green Earth Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GCP Applied Technologies and Green Earth Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCP Applied Technologies $1.08 billion 1.77 $553.40 million $0.64 41.50 Green Earth Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GCP Applied Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Green Earth Technologies.

Summary

GCP Applied Technologies beats Green Earth Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands. The company's Specialty Building Materials segment provides building envelope products to protect structures from water, and manages air and vapor transmission through building walls under the BITUTHENE, PREPRUFE, ADPRUFE, HYDRODUCT, ADCOR, SILCOR, PERM-A-BARRIER, ELIMINATOR, and INTEGRITANK brands; and residential building products comprising specialty roofing membranes and flexible flashings under the ICE & WATER SHIELD, TRI-FLEX, and VYCOR brands. This segment also offers fire protection products under the MONOKOTE brand; chemical grouts repair and remediation in waterproofing applications and soil stabilization under the DE NEEF, HYDRO ACTIVE, SWELLSEAL, and DE NEEF PURe brands for repair and remediation in waterproofing applications and soil stabilization; cementitious grouts and mortars for under filling and gap filling purposes under the BETEC brand; and specialty flooring products under the KOVARA and ORCON brands. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Green Earth Technologies Company Profile

Green Earth Technologies, Inc. creates, develops, markets, sells, and distributes bio-based performance and cleaning products to the oil and gas well service, automotive aftermarket, outdoor power equipment, and marine markets worldwide. The company offers well services products, including well stimulation, sump remediation, and surface washing agents, as well as storage tank, oil field rig, and equipment cleaners; and performance products, such as motor oils, racing oils, engine oils, fuel stabilizers, and other lubricants. It also provides outdoor power equipment and cleaning chemicals comprising pressure washer equipment, multipurpose-multi surface cleaner, foam and oxy foam blaster, and grill and surface cleaner, as well as concrete cleaner and degreaser, siding and all purpose cleaner, and mold and mildew stain remover; and automotive appearance products consisting of car wash, wheel cleaner and brake dust shield, tire shine, glass cleaner, interior protectant, and rain repellent and anti-fog products. The company sells its products under the G-CLEAN, Well Wake-UP, G-OIL, and G-MARINE brands. It sells its products directly, as well as through distribution agreements with wholesalers, contractual arrangements with independent sales and marketing professionals, and the Internet. The company serves home centers, mass retail outlets, automotive stores, and equipment manufacturers. Green Earth Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

