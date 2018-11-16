Head-To-Head Review: Genie Energy (GNE) and Westar Energy (WR)

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) and Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Genie Energy and Westar Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genie Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Westar Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50

Westar Energy has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.70%. Given Westar Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Westar Energy is more favorable than Genie Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Genie Energy and Westar Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genie Energy 3.42% 32.68% 13.70% Westar Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of Genie Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Westar Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of Genie Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Westar Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Genie Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Westar Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Genie Energy has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Westar Energy has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genie Energy and Westar Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genie Energy $264.20 million 0.65 -$6.99 million N/A N/A Westar Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Westar Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genie Energy.

Summary

Genie Energy beats Westar Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States; and offers energy brokerage and advisory services. The company also holds an 86.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About Westar Energy

Westar Energy, Inc., an electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Kansas. It has 6,602 megawatts of electric generation capacity, which generates electricity through coal, nuclear fuels, natural gas/diesel, and renewable sources. The company also owns approximately 6,400 miles of transmission lines, 24,200 miles of overhead distribution lines, and 5,100 miles of underground distribution lines. It retails electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as for lighting public streets and highways; and engages in the electricity wholesale to electric cooperatives, municipalities, other electric utilities, and regional transmission organizations. The company provides its services in central and northeastern Kansas, including the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson, as well as in south-central and southeastern Kansas, such as the city of Wichita. It serves approximately 708,000 customers. Westar Energy, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

