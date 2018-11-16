Head-To-Head Review: Ternium (TX) versus SunCoke Energy (SXC)

Ternium (NYSE:TX) and SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. SunCoke Energy does not pay a dividend. Ternium pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Ternium has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunCoke Energy has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ternium and SunCoke Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ternium 1 0 4 0 2.60 SunCoke Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ternium currently has a consensus price target of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.16%. SunCoke Energy has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.45%. Given SunCoke Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SunCoke Energy is more favorable than Ternium.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ternium and SunCoke Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ternium $9.70 billion 0.65 $886.21 million $4.51 6.94 SunCoke Energy $1.33 billion 0.51 $122.40 million $0.28 37.54

Ternium has higher revenue and earnings than SunCoke Energy. Ternium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunCoke Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.5% of Ternium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of SunCoke Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of SunCoke Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ternium and SunCoke Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ternium 11.58% 21.81% 11.14% SunCoke Energy 10.99% 5.00% 1.61%

Summary

Ternium beats SunCoke Energy on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, and roll formed products, as well as other products, such as pig iron. It also produces and sells electricity to electric grids. The Mining segment sells iron ore concentrates and pellets. The company serves various companies and small businesses operating in the automotive, home appliance, construction, capital goods, container, food, and energy industries. Ternium S.A. was founded in 1961 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Ternium S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.à r.l.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc. operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers. SunCoke Energy, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.