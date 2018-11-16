Head to Head Survey: Black Box (BBOX) vs. eRoomSystem Technologies (ERMS)

Black Box (NASDAQ:BBOX) and eRoomSystem Technologies (OTCMKTS:ERMS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Black Box shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Black Box shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of eRoomSystem Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Black Box and eRoomSystem Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Box -12.61% -24.71% -4.83% eRoomSystem Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Black Box and eRoomSystem Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Box $774.60 million 0.02 -$100.09 million N/A N/A eRoomSystem Technologies $900,000.00 0.49 $50,000.00 N/A N/A

eRoomSystem Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Black Box.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Black Box and eRoomSystem Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Box 0 0 0 0 N/A eRoomSystem Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Black Box has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eRoomSystem Technologies has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

eRoomSystem Technologies beats Black Box on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Box

Black Box Corporation provides digital solutions that assist its customers to design, build, manage, and secure their IT infrastructure. It offers IT infrastructure, specialty networking, multimedia, and keyboard/video/mouse switching products. The company also provides communications lifecycle, unified communications, structured cabling, video/AV, in-building wireless, and data center services. It distributes its products and services primarily through value-added resellers, direct marketing manufacturers, mass merchandisers, Web retailers, manufacturers, large system integrators, and other technical services companies. It serves government, healthcare, business services, manufacturing, retail, technology, banking, and other industries worldwide. Black Box Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Lawrence, Pennsylvania.

About eRoomSystem Technologies

eRoomSystem Technologies, Inc. and its subsidiaries provide amenity services to the lodging industry in the United States and internationally. It offers Amenities Manager, an amenity management platform and proprietary software that provides a cloud-based system to assist a hotel in enhancing its image and theme through products and managing its amenities; and refreshment centers. The company also provides customer service and maintenance for refreshment centers owned by hotels and instructs hotel personnel on the use and maintenance of its products; and manages the process of providing product and restockers to the hotels, as well as other solution to various hotels. In addition, it offers asset based loans and other investments. The company was formerly known as RoomSystems Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to eRoomSystem Technologies, Inc. in March 2000. eRoomSystem Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey.

