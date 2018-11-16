Head-To-Head Survey: Town Sports International (CLUB) vs. Pixarbio (PXRB)

Pixarbio (OTCMKTS:PXRB) and Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Pixarbio alerts:

71.8% of Town Sports International shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Town Sports International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pixarbio and Town Sports International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixarbio $1.97 billion 0.00 -$1.00 million N/A N/A Town Sports International $403.04 million 0.49 $4.36 million ($0.17) -42.82

Town Sports International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pixarbio.

Volatility and Risk

Pixarbio has a beta of -185.98, indicating that its stock price is 18,698% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Town Sports International has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pixarbio and Town Sports International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixarbio 0 0 0 0 N/A Town Sports International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Town Sports International has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.10%. Given Town Sports International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Town Sports International is more favorable than Pixarbio.

Profitability

This table compares Pixarbio and Town Sports International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixarbio N/A N/A N/A Town Sports International 4.32% -1.31% 0.39%

Summary

Town Sports International beats Pixarbio on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pixarbio

PixarBio Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical/biotechnology company, focuses on the pre-clinical and clinical development of neurological drug delivery systems for post-operative pain. The company researches and develops delivery systems for drugs, devices, or biologics to treat pain, epilepsy, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, and spinal cord injury. Its principal product platform is NeuroRelease for the therapeutic release of non-opiate drugs for post-operative, acute, and chronic pain in pre-clinical models. The company is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment. Its clubs also provide amenities, including swimming pools, racquet and basketball courts, and functional training zones, as well as babysitting services; and fee-based program services, which comprise personal and small group training, children's programs, and summer camps for kids. The company sells its memberships through direct sales at the club level, as well as corporate and group sales; and through its online Website. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 165 fitness clubs, which included 119 under the New York Sports Clubs, 28 under the Boston Sports Clubs, 10 under the Washington Sports Clubs, and 5 under the Philadelphia Sports Clubs brands, as well as 3 clubs located in Switzerland; and operated 1 partly-owned club in Washington. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Pixarbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixarbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.