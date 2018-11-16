Head-To-Head Survey: Triton International (TRTN) & Aly Energy Services (ALYE)

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) and Aly Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ALYE) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aly Energy Services has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Triton International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Triton International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Triton International and Aly Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triton International 0 1 4 0 2.80 Aly Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Triton International currently has a consensus target price of $40.40, suggesting a potential upside of 14.22%. Given Triton International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Triton International is more favorable than Aly Energy Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Triton International and Aly Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triton International $1.16 billion 2.43 $344.59 million $2.78 12.72 Aly Energy Services $14.63 million 0.38 -$420,000.00 N/A N/A

Triton International has higher revenue and earnings than Aly Energy Services.

Dividends

Triton International pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Aly Energy Services does not pay a dividend. Triton International pays out 74.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Triton International and Aly Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triton International 37.41% 14.44% 3.34% Aly Energy Services -7.71% -6.52% -3.56%

Summary

Triton International beats Aly Energy Services on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as manages containers owned by third parties. As of December 31, 2017, its total fleet consisted of 3,429,796 containers and chassis representing 5,648,987 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company also purchases containers from shipping line customers and other sellers, and resells these containers to container retailers and users. It operates in Asia, Europe, the Americas, Bermuda, and internationally. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Aly Energy Services Company Profile

Aly Energy Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. The company offers solids control systems and surface rental equipment primarily designed for and used in land-based horizontal drilling. Its equipment includes centrifuges and auxiliary solids control equipment; mud circulating tanks of 400 and 500 barrel capacity; and auxiliary surface rental equipment, including portable mud mixing plants and containment systems. The company also provides personnel at the customer's well site to operate the equipment, as well as to rig-up/rig-down and haul the equipment to and from the customer's location. Aly Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.