Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) Stake Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,018,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,416 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.61% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $58,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 725.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 31,867 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $113.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.45 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.9 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.0 billion.

