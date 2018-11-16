Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Healthcare Services Group has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Healthcare Services Group has a payout ratio of 52.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.71. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.27 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $219,793.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Moss sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $124,961.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,961.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCSG. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/healthcare-services-group-inc-hcsg-to-go-ex-dividend-on-november-21st.html.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.