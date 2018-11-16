Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) Given a €122.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €111.00 ($129.07) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €109.00 ($126.74) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €103.50 ($120.35) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €114.76 ($133.44).

Shares of HEN3 stock traded up €1.44 ($1.67) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €99.82 ($116.07). 1,015,408 shares of the stock were exchanged. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

