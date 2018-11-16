Heroux Devtek (HRX) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has C$16.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$17.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins dropped their price target on Heroux Devtek from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Heroux Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Heroux Devtek from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.17.

HRX stock opened at C$12.90 on Tuesday. Heroux Devtek has a fifty-two week low of C$11.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.79, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$95.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Heroux Devtek will post 0.879999956307217 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heroux Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

