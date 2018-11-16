Heroux Devtek Inc to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (HRX)

Heroux Devtek Inc (TSE:HRX) – Desjardins cut their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Heroux Devtek in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Heroux Devtek’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$95.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$107.00 million.

HRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Heroux Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Heroux Devtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.17.

Heroux Devtek stock opened at C$12.90 on Wednesday. Heroux Devtek has a one year low of C$11.91 and a one year high of C$16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.79.

About Heroux Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

