Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $171.85 Million

Analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) will post sales of $171.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hess Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.70 million to $176.00 million. Hess Midstream Partners reported sales of $150.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $660.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $655.07 million to $667.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $748.44 million, with estimates ranging from $681.10 million to $820.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hess Midstream Partners.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.15 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 10.53%.

HESM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hess Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hess Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE HESM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. Hess Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $24.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $244,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 116,337.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 18,614 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $404,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 129.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 20,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The gathering segment include natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression systems located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

