Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Sells 191,491 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,491 shares during the quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $14,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,589,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,263,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,786,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,273,000 after purchasing an additional 855,416 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,492,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,215,000 after purchasing an additional 460,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Altria Group by 49.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,461,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,989 shares during the last quarter. 63.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on Altria Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

NYSE:MO opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $184,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/highstreet-asset-management-inc-sells-191491-shares-of-altria-group-inc-mo.html.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.