Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $775,643,000 after acquiring an additional 48,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,441,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,273,000 after acquiring an additional 62,889 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,110,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,869,000 after acquiring an additional 105,794 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 594,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,626,000 after acquiring an additional 119,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,236,000 after acquiring an additional 262,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.63.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 12,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.06, for a total value of $4,397,377.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.29, for a total transaction of $6,605,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,587 shares of company stock worth $15,662,831 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $346.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $214.87 and a 12-month high of $363.20. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 259.86%. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/highstreet-asset-management-inc-takes-position-in-oreilly-automotive-inc-orly.html.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.