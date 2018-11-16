Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to Hold

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,950 ($25.48).

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,551 ($20.27).

HIK stock opened at GBX 1,721.50 ($22.49) on Monday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 814.20 ($10.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,346 ($30.65).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products.

