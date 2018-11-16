Himax Technologies (HIMX) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) rose 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.47. Approximately 5,061,361 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,790,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

HIMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen set a $7.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Macquarie cut shares of Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $8.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $703.91 million, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 24.54 and a beta of -0.27.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.20 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Himax Technologies (HIMX) Stock Price Up 5.4%” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/himax-technologies-himx-stock-price-up-5-4.html.

About Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.