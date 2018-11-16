Hitachi (HTHIY) versus Empresas ICA SAB de CV (ICAYY) Head to Head Analysis

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) and Empresas ICA SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ICAYY) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Hitachi has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empresas ICA SAB de CV has a beta of -2.88, indicating that its share price is 388% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Hitachi shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hitachi and Empresas ICA SAB de CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hitachi 4.15% 10.24% 4.54% Empresas ICA SAB de CV N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Hitachi pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Empresas ICA SAB de CV does not pay a dividend. Hitachi pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hitachi and Empresas ICA SAB de CV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hitachi $88.38 billion 0.33 $3.42 billion $7.40 8.05 Empresas ICA SAB de CV $1.09 billion N/A -$476.11 million N/A N/A

Hitachi has higher revenue and earnings than Empresas ICA SAB de CV.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hitachi and Empresas ICA SAB de CV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hitachi 0 0 0 0 N/A Empresas ICA SAB de CV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Hitachi beats Empresas ICA SAB de CV on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally. The company's Information & Telecommunication Systems segment offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services; and servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs. Its Social Infrastructure & Industrial Systems segment provides industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; and thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems, and transmission and distribution systems. The company's Electronic Systems & Equipment segment offers semiconductor processing equipment, test and measurement equipment, industrial products, and medical electronics equipment. Its Construction Machinery segment provides hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mining machinery. The company's High Functional Materials & Components segment offers semiconductor and display related materials, circuit boards and materials, automotive parts, energy storage devices, specialty steel products, magnetic materials and applications, and functional components and equipment, as well as wires, cables, and related products. Its Automotive Systems segment provides electric powertrain, integrated vehicle control, and car information systems. The company's Smart Life & Ecofriendly Systems segment offers air-conditioning equipment, room air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines. Its Others segment provides optical disk drives, property management and others services. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Empresas ICA SAB de CV Company Profile

Empresas ICA, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in construction and related activities for the public and private sectors. The company operates through five segments: Civil Construction, Industrial Construction, Airports, Concessions, and Corporate and Other. The Civil Construction segment focuses on the construction of infrastructure projects, such as roads, highways, transportation facilities, bridges, dams, hydroelectric plants, prisons, tunnels, canals, airports, hospitals, and athletic complexes in Mexico, as well as in other parts of Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the United States. This segment is also involved in the construction, development, and remodeling of multi-storied urban buildings comprising office buildings, multiple-dwelling housing developments, and shopping centers. The Industrial Construction segment focuses on the engineering, procurement, construction, design, and commissioning of manufacturing facilities, such as power plants, chemical plants, petrochemical plants, fertilizer plants, pharmaceutical plants, steel mills, paper mills, drilling platforms, and automobile and cement factories. The Airports segment operates 13 airports in the Central North region of Mexico pursuant to concessions granted by the Mexican government, including the Monterrey airport. The Concessions segment focuses on the construction, development, maintenance, and operation of long-term concessions of toll roads, tunnels, social infrastructure, and water projects for Mexican state and municipal governments, and the governments of foreign countries. The Corporate and Other segment is involved in real estate operations, including its affordable entry-level housing operations. Empresas ICA, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1947 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

