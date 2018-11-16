Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $26.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOLI. ValuEngine upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.50. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $138.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.58 million. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 249,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Sensato Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 551,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

