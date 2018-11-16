Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 90.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 38,905 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.4% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 20,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $177.36 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $166.06 and a 12-month high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 522.68%. The business had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,093.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

