Hormel Foods’ (HRL) Sell Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their sell rating on shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Tariffs on pork have made things tough for Hormel Foods, which saw its fresh pork export volumes suffer during third-quarter fiscal 2018. The company expects risks related to tariffs to remain a hurdle for fresh pork exports. Also, weakness in the pork commodity market compelled management to trim its sales view. Moreover, Hormel Foods continues to struggle with high freight costs, which are likely to linger. Persistence of such headwinds are likely to eclipse the company’s price performance, which has outpaced the industry in the past three months. Notably, the company’s advertisement investments are yielding, evident from improvements in brands like Skippy and Natural Choice among others. Also, recent buyouts of Columbus Craft, Fontanini, and Ceratti are set to continue driving sales. These factors encouraged Hormel Foods to retain its earnings view despite freight woes, adverse currency movements and volatile commodity prices.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HRL. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Hormel Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.67.

NYSE:HRL traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.89. The stock had a trading volume of 155,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,220. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $45.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.14.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 19th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 47.77%.

In other news, insider Kevin L. Myers sold 2,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $109,086.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,384.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas R. Day sold 11,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $456,693.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,213.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,632 shares of company stock valued at $5,556,981 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137,498 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 45,760.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,191,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,971,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,144 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,910,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,162,000. 42.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

