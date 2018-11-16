Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Shares Sold by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,047,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,510 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,827,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,900,000 after acquiring an additional 157,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,870,000 after acquiring an additional 42,513 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,021,000 after acquiring an additional 82,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,406,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,226,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Hospitality Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $31.27.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $603.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.94 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.38%.

Hospitality Properties Trust Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

