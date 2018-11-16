Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Howard Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Howard Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ HBMD opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.12. Howard Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 million. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. Research analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Howard Bancorp news, Director Richard G. Arnold bought 1,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,769.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,701.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Robert D. Jr. Kunisch bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,603 shares of company stock worth $184,837. 23.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,923,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 580,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 240,183 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 57,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 33,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.