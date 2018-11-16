Hoylecohen LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.6% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Torch Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 9,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,150 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Bank of America set a $132.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.44.

NYSE:JPM opened at $110.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $373.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $97.57 and a 1-year high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

