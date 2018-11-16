HSBC Reiterates €59.00 Price Target for Koenig & Bauer (SKB)

HSBC set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SKB. equinet set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Warburg Research set a €79.70 ($92.67) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koenig & Bauer presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €73.86 ($85.88).

Shares of ETR SKB opened at €42.20 ($49.07) on Tuesday. Koenig & Bauer has a 52 week low of €54.65 ($63.55) and a 52 week high of €74.25 ($86.34).

About Koenig & Bauer

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

