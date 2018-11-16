HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is engaged in developing and marketing a technology platform which consists of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics for sample profiling applications including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development. Its products include HTG Edge System, HTG Edge Assays and HTG Assay Direct. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.80.

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 312,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,769. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $108.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.03.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 74.94% and a negative return on equity of 83.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,588,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,120,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,506,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,387,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 331,690 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 915,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 112,928 shares during the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets.

