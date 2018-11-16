Hugo Boss (BOSS) PT Set at €84.00 by UBS Group

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. equinet set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Commerzbank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €77.11 ($89.66).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €63.08 ($73.35) on Friday. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €61.15 ($71.10) and a 12-month high of €81.34 ($94.58).

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, casualwear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

