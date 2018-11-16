Huntsman Co. (HUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Alembic Global Advisors set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of HUN opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $36.09. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.67.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Huntsman had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

In other news, insider Rohit Aggarwal sold 7,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $172,043.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Stryker bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $45,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,395.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,782 shares of company stock valued at $234,492 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter worth $114,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter worth $122,000. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter worth $118,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Huntsman by 46.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

