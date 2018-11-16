Iamgold (IAG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Iamgold from a b rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.68.

IAG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,638. Iamgold has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of -0.19.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Iamgold had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Iamgold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,118 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 43,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

