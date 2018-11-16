Iamgold (IAG) Receives “Buy” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in a report published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Iamgold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iamgold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on Iamgold and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Iamgold from a b rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iamgold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.68.

NYSE IAG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.24. 225,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,150,638. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of -0.19. Iamgold has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. Iamgold had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. Iamgold’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iamgold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Iamgold by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,001,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $371,849,000 after buying an additional 2,862,271 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Iamgold by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,256,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Iamgold by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,339,177 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,451,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 2nd quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 2nd quarter worth $1,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

