Ian Sutherland Acquires 7,000 Shares of MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP) Stock

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) insider Ian Sutherland acquired 7,000 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,000.00.

Ian Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 14th, Ian Sutherland acquired 10,000 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,700.00.

MCAN Mortgage stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,749. MCAN Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on MCAN Mortgage from C$17.00 to C$12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

About MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. It issues term deposits; and originates residential first-charge mortgage products. The company focuses on investing its funds in a portfolio of mortgages, including single family residential, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as other types of financial investments, loans, and real estate investments.

