IBM Retirement Fund Has $571,000 Position in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SYSCO by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 249,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SYSCO by 0.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 312,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,894,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in SYSCO by 30.9% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in SYSCO by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,530,000 after buying an additional 29,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in SYSCO by 1.2% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,671,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,115,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $158,249,931.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,614.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $343,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,687.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,955,664 shares of company stock valued at $296,325,762 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SYSCO from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on SYSCO from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SYSCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

NYSE SYY opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.80. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). SYSCO had a return on equity of 68.81% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.86%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/ibm-retirement-fund-has-571000-position-in-sysco-co-syy.html.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.