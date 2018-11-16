IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,092 Shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 38,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 30,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 30,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $70.72 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $64.50 and a 1 year high of $81.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $293,287.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,468,564.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $7,795,625 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

