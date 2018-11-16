ICF International (ICFI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ICF International reported mixed third-quarter 2018 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues beat the same. ICF's strong international government business is attributable to improvement in its business development pipeline and win rates. Within the commercial business, marketing service is benefiting from increased focus on digital commerce and social media as well as loyalty marketing. Also, ICF’s commercial energy markets group looks well poised to benefit from advisory work connected to transformations in the utility industry and increase in mandated energy efficiency programs across the United States. Despite these positives, considerable variations in revenues and profit are expected from time to time. This is because a large portion of ICF’s business comes from commercial work, which is highly concentrated in cyclical industries. The stock has outperformed the industry in a year’s time.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ICFI. BidaskClub cut shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of ICF International to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen raised shares of ICF International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $86.00 price objective on shares of ICF International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ICF International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.67.

NASDAQ ICFI traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $71.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,989. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. ICF International has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $82.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.19 million. ICF International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

In other news, COO John Wasson sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $201,496.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,572.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 25.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 315,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,410,000 after purchasing an additional 64,943 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 20.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58,091 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth approximately $4,083,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth approximately $2,156,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 7.5% during the third quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 421,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,864,000 after purchasing an additional 29,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

