Icon Plc (ICLR) Stake Lowered by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.23% of Icon worth $19,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Icon by 18.3% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Icon by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Icon by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 80,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of Icon by 11.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Icon by 9.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICLR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Icon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Icon to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $146.00 price target on shares of Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

ICLR stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. Icon Plc has a 1 year low of $101.22 and a 1 year high of $155.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54. Icon had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $655.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

