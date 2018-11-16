Ideal Power Inc (IPWR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ideal Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Ideal Power posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ideal Power will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ideal Power.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a negative net margin of 527.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPWR. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ideal Power in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ideal Power in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut Ideal Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on Ideal Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ideal Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ideal Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.44.

Shares of Ideal Power stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.35. 462,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.03. Ideal Power has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.85.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

