Ideal Power Inc (IPWR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ideal Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Ideal Power posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ideal Power will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ideal Power.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a negative net margin of 527.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPWR. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ideal Power in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ideal Power in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut Ideal Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on Ideal Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ideal Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ideal Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.44.

Shares of Ideal Power stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.35. 462,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.03. Ideal Power has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.85.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ideal Power (IPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply