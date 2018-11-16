Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,826,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,635 shares during the period. Illumina comprises approximately 1.6% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 3.28% of Illumina worth $1,771,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Illumina by 3.4% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 27,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Illumina by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,197 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $41,948,000 after buying an additional 38,622 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 60.0% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 21.6% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.63, for a total transaction of $3,146,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,048,323.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Stapley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total value of $352,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,464 shares of company stock worth $21,029,631 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $319.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.41 and a twelve month high of $372.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The life sciences company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Argus set a $372.00 target price on Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Illumina to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.94.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

